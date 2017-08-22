Charlottesville...A Call to Action!

"If you're not outraged, you're not paying attention." Heather Heyer, 32

We are in a pivotal times. It is a time that will determine not only your future but the future of your children and their children...the future of our nation, the future of our world. Now is the time to be a part of the fight...not later. What if those students who got on the Freedom Rider buses or sat at those lunch counters had said "not until I finish my Master's?" What if Dr. King had said "not until I have a megachurch?"

When look at the old civil rights footage, it is clear it was a youth movement. Dr. King was only 39 years-old when he died, 35 when he received the Nobel Peace Prize. It was not a movement of old folks...although they certainly were a part of it. Perhaps. it was youth movement because the youth had the most to gain from civil rights movement.

Clergy did not immediately jump onboard either...but they were certainly a part of it. Youth ignited the movement, they were on the frontline. But if you look closely, dig down in the trenches, it grew into a movement of people from all races and religions, various careers, men and women, young and old. And, that is what has to happen this time.

There are those who are taking actions that are clearly dividing our citizens based on our many differences...some intentionally, some perhaps unintentionally. We cannot let that happen...we have come too far. We have to stop it! The leaders are you, me, us and the time is now...it cannot not be later. It must be now!

A couple of years ago my nephew was standing with a group of friends and a bullet fired into a crowd found his vertebrae. He would suffer for a year before taking his last breath. Everyday I remember all the things he wanted to do and time ran out. No one is promised tomorrow even if you live the most perfect of lives.

So do what needs to be done today, because you may not be able to do it tomorrow. March today. Protest today. Forgive today. Love today. Do something to make things better...today!