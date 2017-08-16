Newsvine

Is It Possible the Reason Trump's Staff and GOP Leadership Is Silent Is Because They Are In Agreement?

By At the Table with A.R. Lawyer
Wed Aug 16, 2017 6:12 AM
Is it possible that those who are silent actually think privately what President Trump says aloud?  I can think of no other reason to stand silent.  Is the disgust only with the fact he is outing them?  Is the frustration not with his moral corruption, but with his lack of political correctness?Is it possible to stand silent in a blizzard of deceit, corruption and racism, and not be deceptive, corrupt and racist?  Or, at the very least be cowardly?

I am inclined to believe the only difference between those who stand silent and President Trump is honesty.

