Repost: Trump Bid for the Presidency Exposes Underbelly of America - by At the Table with A.R. Lawyer - Newsvine

Donald Trump's presidency is farfetched, what a match that would have been...but I suppose it is not to be.

Trump has berated our President, berated women, berated men, berated Time, berated Muslims, berated Hispanic-Americans, berated Carley Fiorina, berated Rand Paul, berated Rosie O'Donnell, berated Jeb Bush, and the list goes on, and I would be willing to bet my check he has berated his wives on his way out of the door.

Has anyone noticed he hasn't berated or even commented on the following:

The KKK

Neo-nazis

Growing Income Gap

The Colorado Planned Parenthood shooter with the exception of dismissing him as a maniac

Cop shooting unarmed Zambrano-Montes multiple times as he walked

The economic recovery of this country under President Obama

Racism or sexism in America...other than when defending something he has said

Numerous thwarted terrorist attacks

Rise in non-terrorist gun violence

The fact there has not been another 9/11 (nearly 3,000 deaths) or anything close under President Obama's watch

Almost every fatal attack terrorist attack in America since 9/11 has involved guns

The non-renewal of the 9/11 Responders Compensation Bill

And, this list goes on as well

The sad thing is this man leads in the GOP polls...in some places he's sprinting to the finish line. The best thing about Trump is he has exposed the underbelly of America for all to see.

Turns out Trump's presidency was not so farfetched. A matter of fact, it a real-life nightmare.