Newsvine

At the Table with A.R. Lawyer

 

About How You Choose to Play is Serious Business Articles: 623 Seeds: 430 Comments: 5905 Since: Jul 2011

Repost: Trump Bid for the Presidency Exposes Underbelly of America - by At the Table with A.R. Lawyer - Newsvine

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by At the Table with A.R. Lawyer View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNewsvine
Seeded on Wed Aug 16, 2017 4:38 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Donald Trump's presidency is farfetched, what a match that would have been...but I suppose it is not to be.

Trump has berated our President, berated women, berated men, berated Time, berated Muslims, berated Hispanic-Americans, berated Carley Fiorina, berated Rand Paul, berated Rosie O'Donnell, berated Jeb Bush, and the list goes on, and I would be willing to bet my check he has berated his wives on his way out of the door.

Has anyone noticed he hasn't berated or even commented on the following:

  • The KKK

  • Neo-nazis

  • Growing Income Gap

  • The Colorado Planned Parenthood shooter with the exception of dismissing him as a maniac

  • Cop shooting unarmed Zambrano-Montes multiple times as he walked

  • The economic recovery of this country under President Obama

  • Racism or sexism in America...other than when defending something he has said

  • Numerous thwarted terrorist attacks

  • Rise in non-terrorist gun violence

  • The fact there has not been another 9/11 (nearly 3,000 deaths) or anything close under President Obama's watch

  • Almost every fatal attack terrorist attack in America since 9/11 has involved guns

  • The non-renewal of the 9/11 Responders Compensation Bill

  • And, this list goes on as well

The sad thing is this man leads in the GOP polls...in some places he's sprinting to the finish line.  The best thing about Trump is he has exposed the underbelly of America for all to see.

Turns out  Trump's presidency was not so farfetched.  A matter of fact, it a real-life nightmare.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor