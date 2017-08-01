Losing Newsvine: Losing Friends

I came here to write. Who knew would find so much more than an opportunity to write down my thoughts?

I found a place to discuss. I found a place to love. I found a place to learn. I found insight into the minds of people I have probably known, probably touched, probably spoken to, probably been friends with...but here they say things they would never say openly. Although I am sure some of you are exactly who you in real life, that is not the case for many...my guess that is not the case for most.

People strip naked in Newsvine. They get raw. Even the timid and politically correct occasionally remove their gloves and come out swinging.

And then there are the crazies...crazies in my world. Those who have no tolerance, no empathy, no ability to listen to what others actually have to say. I call them crazies. I find them frustrating, sad, hopeless, frightening...and fascinating. God, who knew there were so many of them?

I found soulmates, like-minded writers, friends. They would help me defend a view and provide arguments I didn't even have in my repertoire. They would explain what was in my heart better than I...I call them good friends.

There would be times when I would write about things that I was sure of and be moved to another place by the words of a stranger. I am sure I and my faceless comrades did the same for others. Perhaps, that is what I will miss most about Newsvine. I call it growth. Surely, we will find other places but this has been home for a longtime.

I will miss each and every one of you...even those of you I have come to sincerely dislike...smile.

With love,

A.R. Lawyer

P.S. Please let me know where you land. I would rather hear it from you than the ads I see popping up in my articles.