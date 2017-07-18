Trump KillsTrumpcare and Orders Slow Execution of Obamacare

President Trump has already killed TrumpCare with his poor leadership. So now his response is to continue the slow deliberate destruction of ObamaCare by doing nothing to fix it. He is too vindictive to even understand that it is no longer ObamaCare, but his baby. It belongs to him. It is his adopted child that he didn't really want. He can save it or he can abort it. If he summons up the leadership to fix it, that could actually be the biggest win of his presidency.

This from a Democrat who is praying our President figures this thing out because I love my country.