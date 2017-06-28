Newsvine

GOP: In Exchange for an $880 Billion Tax Cut for the Wealthy, We Will Do A Little Something with Healthcare

By At the Table with A.R. Lawyer
Wed Jun 28, 2017 4:32 AM
The way I see it, unless they get a huge tax break for the wealthy, the GOP will let healthcare blow in the wind until it is destroyed. 

If they get the cut for the wealthiest Americans, they will cobble together a health bill aka Trumpcare that will gobble up middle-class, poor, and elderly citizens little by little.

If we don't get our cut for the wealthy, then we will do nothing and let the Affordable Healthcare Act aka Obamacare wither and die rather than making the easy changes that would help it thrive.

I couldn't agree with President Trump more...MEAN! 

