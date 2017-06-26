Please, Please, Will Someone Explain Why Huge Tax Cuts for the Wealthy Are in TrumpCare?

Perhaps I am deplorably ignorant but for the life of me, I cannot figure out why tax cuts for the filthy rich are in the TrumpCare bill. If someone knows, please explain it to me.

Will it help the middle class? If so, how? Will it help save money? If so, how? Will it decrease the deficit? If so, how? Will it reduce the burdens for the millions who will lose healthcare? If so, how?

Did Mitch McConnell's team roll back any of these cuts during the weeks they were behind doors? Are any of the Republicans speaking out against these cuts? Has President Trump called for the reduction of these tax breaks? How will these breaks for the wealthy make America great again?

I truly do not understand, so I'm just asking.