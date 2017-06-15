Healthcare Bill Only One of "Mean" Actions Proposed or Taken By Trump Administration

Let me began by saying my prayers are with the victims and families of yesterday's tragic shooting incident involving a group practicing for a Congressional fund-raising event.

Congressional sources allege President Trump described the healthcare House bill as "mean" at a private White House luncheon on Tuesday with 15 Republican senators. I would characterized that as a huge, although accurate, insult to a bill Speaker Ryan guided through the House. Note that at a Rose Garden ceremony minutes after the bill's 217-213 House passage on May 4, Trump called it "a great plan."

In response to the shooting, I found it unbelievable that Speaker Ryan could poise his lips to say "that an attack on one of us is an attack is an attack on all of us," given the healthcare bill his group sent to the House and the other actions this administration has taken. Keep in mind, that the mess has not stopped as the GOP has been behind closed doors revamping the bill with absolutely no input from Democrats or any one else.

I cannot speak for anyone else but I have felt something sinister in the air from the day the Trump, Pence, Ryan, and McConnell team formed an alliance. Trump was just an unfortunate anomaly until these three legitimized him, his words, his actions, and his agenda. They voted to put people like Jeff Sessions at the helm of important agencies. They legitimized the power he was stoking from hate groups that had been suppressed in our America for decades. They were always their but they were not empowered. They legitimized his attack on the healthcare of millions. The legitimized his return to economic policies only nine years ago brought our country to its knees. They legitimized blatant discrimination against those who were not white, male, and Christian.

For heaven's sake, we have women marching, immigrants marching, black folks marching, gays marching, poor folks marching, the middle class marching, the KKK is marching, those who need healthcare are marching, environmentalists are marching, those who thing America is already great are marching...just about everyone is marching and mad about some "mean" thing or the other this administration is pushing. Our country is in its most agitated state in my lifetime.

And so, as wrong and horrid as I am by the shooting on yesterday, I am not shocked...horrified, saddened but not shocked. And, when I first heard it, I didn't know who it might be shooting because so many people have been alienated.

My question is, "were you shocked?" And, "where do we go from here?" Action speaks louder than words. What are we going to do to make this better?