GOP: What the Bible Says About Liars

I have heard it over and over again from the religious right what the bible says about gays and other sinners. But the bible has some really choice words for liars as well but we never seem to hear about that:

Proverbs 19:9:

A false witness will not go unpunished, and he who breathes out lies will perish.

Revelation 21:8:

But as for the cowardly, the faithless, the detestable, as for murderers, the sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars, their portion will be in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.”

John 8:44:

You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father's desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, and has nothing to do with the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks out of his own character, for he is a liar and the father of lies.

Romans 3:13:

“Their throat is an open grave; they use their tongues to deceive.” “The venom of asps is under their lips.”

Revelation 22:15:

Outside are the dogs and sorcerers and the sexually immoral and murderers and idolaters, and everyone who loves and practices falsehood.

1 John 4:20:

If anyone says, “I love God,” and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen cannot love God whom he has not seen.

During yesterday testimony, we heard it over and over again...our President lies. The sad thing is this was not a new revelation. Even sadder, he carried the religious right. Even sadder than that, all of those elected GOP Christians who stood by him in order to get at the rest of the so-called sinners.

Luke 12:1-59: