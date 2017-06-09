Newsvine

At the Table with A.R. Lawyer

 

About How You Choose to Play is Serious Business Articles: 607 Seeds: 427 Comments: 5773 Since: Jul 2011

Maybe Sessions is the One Who Has the Goods on Trump...Not Just Flynn and Kushner

Current Status: Published (4)
By At the Table with A.R. Lawyer
Fri Jun 9, 2017 3:38 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Who is still on the job?  Who had absolutely no qualifications for the job and yet has not been fired?  Who brought the most ugly baggage to the job?  Who recused himself immediately?  Who offered to step down but Trump was not having it?  Who looks to have his hands deep in the Russian meddling?  And, who would squeal like a baby to stay out of jail?  Perhaps, Flynn and Jarad are small fry...and Sessions is the big fish.  And guess who confirmed Jeff Sessions....elected Republican officials. 

The sad thing is if Trump and Sessions fall, we are still left with monsters who will rip out the heart of middle America, line the pockets of the wealthy, and continue eroding individual rights.  Its like we're damned if we do and damned if we don't.  Its like penalizing a hatched man for crippling the starting quarterback...you're still going to lose the game.

I guess there is a silver lining, at least they don't tweet.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor