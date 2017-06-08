Reminded Today That All Trump Supporters Are Not Stupid, Racist, or Insane

A few days ago I wrote the below article in an effort to apologize for losing my temper and requesting those still supporting President Trump use a "stupid" stamp on their head. Today, I was talking to someone who I know is not stupid, definitely not racist, and very much so sane but I know they probably voted for and continue to support Trump. I have avoided the conversation because it is a work relationship and a friendship I value and do not want to jeopardize. I so wish I could share the below with this person, but I know it would probably do little to change their mind our President is impeached. Let's face it, those who are still onboard probably won't get off the bus until Russia leaks the tapes of their conversations. Even then, it will likely be labeled fake news. Still I wish I could share the below:

It was wrong to let my frustrations get the better of me in a recent article...so, please accept my apologies. I still believe that many of those who voted and continue to emphatically support Trump are somewhat mentally challenged. I also understand that many just feel they are between a rock and a hard place and he is their only choice. And, I believe there are some who just want things to be the way they were...they want to "make America great again."

I would like to share a couple of things with you about me and my experiences.

I am a college-educated black woman from the deep south. I retired from the military and love this great country. My dad retired from the military and just about every male in my family has served at least one term in the military. I was the second person in my family to earn a college degree. I have worked since I was fourteen years old. The only period in my life where I did not work was when I was laid off from a job. It took me a year to find a job, but I did and have been employed with that company every since. But even when I was unemployed, I found ways to contribute...but that's another article.

Moving on, let's talk about work. I work at a manufacturing plant that for the last ten years has been on a road from moving from old technology to new technology. The biggest challenge has been bringing those who do not have the skills along. The good thing is that most are coming...the bad news is that some just wouldn't come along. They don't get that the reason our company is still standing and so many have fallen by the way side, is our company understood that the world was changing and we had to change with in order to stay relevant. What if AT&T only made landline phones today? What if Whirlpool only made iceboxes? What if Ford still had carburetors? What if Samsung only used tubes in their televisions? They would not be in business today.

I would like to say one more thing about the company I work for, they have not been driven by greed. At no time since I have been working there has anyone ever been paid minimum wage. At some point the owners made the decision that they would pay their workers a living wage. Although the company CEO and high-level managers make a lot more money than the rest of us, they are not the kind of salaries that result in the loss of benefits and a living wage for its workers. They moved into the future responsibly. Companies who want to do the right thing are already doing so.

Moving on, lets talk about taxes. I pay a lot of taxes because I am now single and make a decent salary. I would say I am solidly middle class. I don't have a lot things because I am a giver by choice. My child and her husband are at the beginning of their careers and I would say they are well on their way to middle class. They too pay a lot of taxes. They don't mind because they understand that their taxes pay for things that are important to them. We all understand that it is not all spent well...but that is what happens when you cut government dollars; you cut fraud protection. But for the most part, we all have known people who needed food stamps, disability, unemployment compensation and so on...and for the most part these people really needed it. We also understand that taxes pay government bills.

The bottom line is, we're good with the tax thing although we don't want to pay much more. The one thing we really have trouble wrapping our head around is why in the world any government official thinks giving bigger tax cuts to people who are already filthy rich would make them do the right thing. Don't they already have enough money to create jobs? So, why would more money make them create jobs? Please someone, explain that to us. People and companies who want to do right by America are already doing right by America.

Moving on, let's talk about social issues. We're all heterosexuals, but we certainly know and love people who are not. My daughter and her husband have one child and one on the way. We are not reliant on government assistance and can afford to have our children, but we certainly know people who are reliant on government and cannot afford to have other babies...or simply cannot because of where they are in their lives. We are a confused by those who on the one hand say, no abortions but we're not going to feed, house or provide health care for them when they get here. However, those same folks are more than willing to put them in prison once they become adults.

We have pretty good jobs, but we certainly know people who do not...although they really want them. We are all well and healthy with health insurance, but things can change quickly as many found out a few years ago. It seems so simple, that if we worked more on jobs that pay a living wage, healthcare, job training and education then we would be going a long way toward helping people make the choice of life. And, we know there are deadbeats...this group being a fraction of the others but certainly the ones we seem to read the most about in the news. They make the news, but they are not the people we know who are receiving these benefits.

One other question, what happens to those folks who don't have enough food? Are there jobs for these people?

Moving on, let's talk Kathy Griffin. What did she do to Melania and Baron that President Trump did not do to the Obama family with birtherism? President Obama received more death threats than any President in history. Trump never gave a real apology. Griffin was dead wrong, so was Trump. He was elected President of the United States. She was fired.

Moving on, let's talk about terrorism. We know it is real and its here to stay. But we are a family of soldiers, so we are not afraid. We will not live in fear. We are not going to hide under our beds. Fear invites bullying and that's what terrorism is. We are not going to abandon the families who are coming here for refuge because some very bad guys are doing some very bad things. America is not immune to terrorism, so expect those acts to happen. We have had less terroristic activity in the past, because we are "great." I think Trump and company are changing that so we will begin to see more terrorist activity on our soil...time will tell, so we don't have to argue this point.

Moving on, let's talk religion. I am a Christian. My daughter is a Christian. My son-in-law...not so much. My grandchildren...who knows what they will choose to be or who they will choose to love. My neighbors are different from us and we're getting along just fine. I just know that I love them and I want my family to have the same rights American citizens have today...more but certainly not less. The Trump administration does not want that.

Lastly, let's talk Russia. Before yesterday I thought President Trump probably obstructed yesterday. After the yesterday's testimony by Coats and Rogers, I'm sure there is obstruction...or, something more sinister to hide.

Y'all know, I can go on and on. But you get my gist.

Unfortunately, we can only do our part. We do have a choice. Together we can keep our country great! My country, 'tis of thee, Sweet land of liberty, ... Let freedom ring!