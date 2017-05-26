Anyone Who is Still Supporting the GOP...Please Identify Yourself With This Stamp

Minnesota Trump supporters!

Any GOP supporter who is either a woman, in the middle-class or below financially, or parents who want their children to have the American Dream, should just stamp STUPID on their head.

These legislatures are trying to kick the most vulnerable off of insurance while giving the wealthiest huge tax breaks...not small, not moderate, but huge.

What are these people doing for YOU? It is sickening to know I am surrounded by these folks.

This is not even addressing the reality that many of these folks are blatant liars if not crooks.

There is so much to be listed but the truth is that if one doesn't already know the list then they are plugging their ears and hollering so as not to hear the truth.

I have tired of the patience we have are trying to have with the embraced ignorance to facts and moronic explanations for what is happening in the GOP.

Stamp it on your head so I will know who you are and can at least avoid you.