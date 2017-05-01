Everything That Glitters Is Not Gold: Donald Trump

Lying incessantly!

Employing the swamp in government positions!

Rolling back environmental protections!

Spending massive amounts on security of family members!

Reorganizing government structure to include Prince and Princess!

Ruling by Executive Order after high criticism of President Obama for the same thing!

Facilitating the appointment a Supreme Court Justice who couldn't even garner 60 votes!

Firing those who would investigate your election crimes!

America closing its doors to immigrants!

A blatant racist leads our Justice Department!

The wall was bad enough, but now we're paying for it!

Taking military action to divert attention from investigation of wrongdoing!

Promoting second amendment rights...but no guns at his rallies!

Insisting upon repeal of Affordable Healthcare rather doing the hard work of fixing something that is beneficial to so many! And the only difference in the pre-Obama continuous hikes in healthcare costs is now they can say it is the Obamacare rather than the greed of insurance companies...take a look at their bottom line.

Insisting upon increasing our deficit by providing tax cuts and tax incentives for the wealthiest in our country under the auspice they will use those dollars to create more jobs! These folks are already wealthy and have not used their dollars to help our country. These are not loyal citizens. These are people who would rather hide their dollars overseas rather than do what I have to do, pay taxes...and they are filthy rich. Not middle class, not upper middle class...but filthy rich.

So what makes Trump think if they get more money they will not do what they have always done...he doesn't, he's one of them. Its not like they were not wealthy enough to create jobs without these tax breaks. They just didn't because they are &@#%* greedy. They would rather take the healthcare or food stamps of the poorest amongst us for a tax break than do what is right for our country. They are traitors.

They will line their wealthy pockets by any means necessary...and, their leader is President.

But the sad thing is that some in the middle class are happy to put up with this mess because Trump is putting a few more dollars in their paycheck while jacking up costs somewhere else. Even sadder is the manipulation of news that makes this insanity seem acceptable to so many.

They say history repeats itself. Recent history tells us that huge tax cuts for the rich are ultimately paid for by the middle-class.