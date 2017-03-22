Republican Voters Knew Exactly Who They Were Electing As POTUS...And, All of Us Are Going to Pay for It

President Donald Trump expanded his fortune on the backs of those who possessed much less than he...the very people he vowed to assist. Those who stepped into the voting booth and cast their vote for him knew about Trump University and they heard small business owner after small business owner tell their horror stories about this GOP candidate.

They knew he was a liar because he told lie after lie, after lie, after lie...huge lies. Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike heard his Birther lies and they heard his implication of Cruz's dad in the murder of President Kennedy. And let's not forget his insistence on the guilt of the Central Park Five after their exoneration based on DNA evidence.

Those who cast their precious vote for this candidate knew there had to be a reason why he refused to release his taxes. They knew he had a history of disrespecting women; not only did they hear the nastiness spew from his mouth but they knew what happened in marriage after marriage. They knew about his settlement of a lawsuit based on his racist real estate practices...and, he never settles.

They knew that the Alt Right loved him and they knew he embraced or at the very least did not discourage that following.

And they knew Russia wanted this man to be President. Anyone with half a brain cell knew it was no coincidence that Trump praised and defended Putin time and time again, and there were absolutely no negative emails about the GOP...only on Hillary and the Dems.

Lastly, there were 16 Republican candidates who had been public servants who had served their constituents for years. Trump did not beat them on the issues; he bullied them...humiliated, called names, lied, and still folks went in the ballot box and cast their vote for him.

They knew what they were doing and they didn't care because they wanted to WIN! They wanted their conservative Supreme Court justice at any cost. Even at the expense of our country, they wanted to WIN!

So, they WON! And, now they are watching the bearing of their fruit. And, it is bitter fruit. Tell me, what has Trump done for you lately? The rich are getting richer...the stock market is flourishing. You know the rest and if you don't, then that explains a lot.

They will get their Supreme Court Justice...but at what a cost. But the worst of it all, they are still holding on to this horrid error...the House, the Senate and many of those who went in the ballot box and cast their vote for Trump.