Mr. Ryan, Obamacare is "Unsustainable" Because the GOP is Strangling it To Death

If you took away the payroll deduction for Social Social Security, it would die. If you took away the payroll deduction for Medicare, it would die. What did you expect when you decided to cut the funding sources for Obamacare? The GOP put its hands around the neck of the Affordable Health Care and strangled it. And, now you are presenting the country with Trumped-Up-Care. When people begin to lose their coverage and die because of your actions, remember you killed them...you strangled the air out of their lifeline. Although it will likely be too late, hopefully then those who put you and company in office will recognize you do not give a rat's bottom about them or our country.