Sessions Scandal: Why Pence and Ryan as Quiet As Church Mice

Below is a re-publish of an article I wrote on February 15, 2017:

Why Mike Pence and Paul Ryan as Quiet as Church Mice?

Both Vice President Pence and Speaker of the House Ryan are silent, but they are standing by smiling as President Trump cranks out executive orders they support. They are sitting back and watching someone they knew was tainted throughout the election, but stood silently by as he ascended to the presidency. They were willing to roll in the hay with the devil in order to realize their agenda. Both of them bit their tongues as they watched Trump demean some and encourage hate in others. And, they are still biting their tongues because they don't want to alienate the Trump base...let the Democrats and the few GOP who have a drop of decency left in their veins go after Trump.

Maybe they didn't know exactly what General Flynn was up to, but they knew he was as tainted as Trump...they knew his history. And, General Flynn is just a drop in the pool of tainted characters Trump has surrounded himself with in this administration.

So now Pence and Ryan are sitting quietly by watching Trump in the hot seat. They are watching events unfold just as they expected and hoped they would months ago while supporting his candidacy. They are watching Trump knee deep in trouble because of his dance with Putin...and if not this, they knew it would be some other thing he would not be able to prevent himself from doing that would get him booted out of office. They are sitting back waiting, waiting to take the reins...if not now, then later.

So, Vice-President Pence is incensed because President Trump and Mike Flynn did exactly what he knew all along they were capable of doing and would most likely be caught doing...lying and deceiving the American people while compromising the well-being of our country.

Pence and Ryan should not profit for the impeachment of Trump. They are complicit in any crimes he has committed; the difference being our President is certainly not the smartest cookie on the block and likely insane, and the other two are well...conniving politicians who call themselves Christians and care nothing about the majority of American citizens or the Constitution.