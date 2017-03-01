Trump Address: I Felt Like I Was Watching My Fifth Grader Reading a Speech

Please don't make a mistake baby. I guess we practiced it one time too many because it sounds so practiced, so mechanical, so raspy...or did you get into mama's Prozac? Baby, why didn't I cut that hair?

Now baby, if I understood you clearly, tomorrow you will be back to kicking out immigrants, rolling back civil rights, stripping millions of healthcare, sending kisses to Putin and pursuing the economic policies the policies that have made you filthy rich and put America on the road to financial ruin.

And sweetie, that bit about your job being to lead America and not the world was moving; I almost peed in my pants laughing because I know your history and your tweet finger fetish, but it sounded really good.

It was a great speech baby; mama is so proud you didn't sniff all the way through, or tell too many blatant lies, or wear that orange stuff. And, thank goodness we were made all made by one God...Jehovah, Allah, Brahmin, etc. And when it was done, you were so proud...I didn't mess up mommy.

Truth be told, my fifth-grader would have lapped President Trump at the podium. But for Trump, it was a huge improvement. Now ain't that a hoot! This man is President of the United States of America.

That said, I hope our President is growing up. It would be easier to swallow if Steve Bannon wasn't his right hand man, most of his cabinet were not rich, rich folks who know little about the agencies they will lead, and Putin wasn't his playmate.