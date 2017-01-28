Newsvine

What Would Happen If We Ignored Trump for Three Days? (Humor...Kinda!)

By At the Table with A.R. Lawyer
Sat Jan 28, 2017 7:22 AM
If the media didn't cover Trump for three days, what would happen.   What  if there was no Twitter activity focusing on Trump for three days?  What if we just refused to watch any media coverage of Donald Trump for three day?  I know exactly what would happen; I can hear him now..."I'm melting! melting! Oh, what a world! What a world! Who would have thought good people like you could destroy my beautiful wickedness? Oooooh, look out! I'm going! Oooooh! Ooooooh!"

LMAO!   I think Trump would actually top the scene of the Wizard of Oz's melting of the wicked witch.

