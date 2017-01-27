Donald Trump Might Just Be Exactly What Americans Needed!

Last night I watched Lawrence Fishburne discussing "45", aka Donald Trump, with Trevor Noah. Fishburne explained how the best thing we can do now is to ignore "45", explaining there is nothing watching him will do for us. He is so right. Trump is a distraction from the work that needs to be done in our country and he is not going to change. He is the manifestation of something that has been lurking and simmering beneath the surface for many years. That something only sees its rights and has little respect for the rights of others. And, its not Christian as some would have us believe.

And, it is not American...not what our framers had in mind. I just don't believe that.

I believe when all is said and done, Trump and company will have taught most Americans a valuable lesson...we are all in this together. The almost wealthy, the middle-class and the poor are about to be hurt. Women, LGBT, minorities, and many white folks are about to be hurt. You cannot hurt one faction without hurting the whole.

The marches against this administration did not just include women...there were men, women, young and old, people of all ethnicities and religions saying "No, this is not our America." Hopefully, many of those who saw Trump as the answer will learn that the civil rights movement was not just about the rights of black people; it was about human rights for everyone. It was a not a movement by black people, it was a diverse movement by those who understood we are all in this together.

If getting those who didn't quite understand to that realization is the one consequence of this administration, America will indeed be greater when this is all said and done.

Yes, we can!