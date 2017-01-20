It's Time to Face It: We're F*%##@*D!

Finished! Lol. Trump, Mike Pence and Paul Ryan are about to take the reins. So, those who fall into the categories of non-white male, women, people of color, non-wealthy, LGBT community, disabled, and/or government based income or benefit recipients (that would be retired vets, social security and Medicare recipients, Food Stamp assistance recipients, Affordable Care Act (ACA)/Obamacare recipients, Pell Grant/Student Loan recipients), etc.), get ready for huge changes.

I am prayerful and hopeful that I am wrong about the changes this group will make. But if their previous actions are indicative of their future actions, bend over. God Bless America!