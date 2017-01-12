Aha Moment 2: "So what the Trump voters did was take their new shiny vehicle and back it over their children and their grand children for years to come."

Fellow Newsviner Jennifer-2446215 posted a statement that should push all of us to fight back against Donald Trump and his Wall-Street gang. It made chills go through my body. Jennifer-2446215, wrote:

"The fact that the right voted for a guy who was going to get rid of Wall Street and Goldman Sachs insiders and then proceeded to put in place six Goldman Sachs insiders in his cabinet and is putting in place Wall Street insiders to run the country. He was going to clean out the swamp but instead, he is refilling it with more muck and more insiders to drain the nation's wealth for the few. So what the Trump voters did was take their new shiny vehicle and back it over their children and their grand children for years to come. They have no one else to blame but themselves.'

Amen.