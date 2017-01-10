AHA Moment: "I'll show him the very same respect he showed President Obama from 2008 until now. Not a GD 💧drop!"

I read the headline's quote in a post by Newsvine's Wake Up Call that truly summed up why no one should feel bad about not respecting President-elect Trump. In addition to disrespecting President Obama, he has flagrantly disrespected women, a reporter with a disability, the family of a fallen soldier, American voters, and the list goes on.

Over and over during our election process, we observed others "trying to go high," while Trump insisted upon wallowing in the mud rather than discussing the important issues facing our country and the world. And to this day he has not rendered a sincere apology to any of those disrespected, and now I am of afraid it is bit too late.

As Meryl Streep so eloquently stated, "Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose."

Thanks for the invitation to disrespect you Mr. Trump. In the words of a little girl I knew years ago, "You started it."