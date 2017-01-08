My Guess: Pence and Ryan Chomping on Bit for Impeachment of Trump

Pence and Ryan almost smirk when they discuss President-Elect Trump. From day one it has seemed to me that Pence was simply observing. His defense of Trump's actions and tweets have not been fervent, just enough to keep him in the house. Ryan and Pence appear to carry themselves in a manner oozing of "I'm above this man, but he is getting us where we need to go."

If you think I am wrong, take a look at the photos of Pence and Ryan versus those two with Trump or all three of them together. The interactions are like night and day. I'm not sure I have seen a photo of Ryan shaking Trump's hand yet, and if so it wasn't pleasant. The team is Pence and Ryan. Trump is the outsider.

If I were a betting person, I would bet this year's pay check their entire tone toward Trump will change after Trump is in office and they are firmly in their positions. They will be the first in line for impeaching Trump.

After Trump's impeachment, the difference will be Pence and Ryan are not in bed with Russia and they are not stupid. The sad thing is they are snakes who supported the deception of a huge portion of the American electorate by using Russia and Trump. And moreover, the GOP agenda they could not further legitimately will go forward.