Donald Trump inauguration: Rebecca Ferguson will sing under one condition

British The X-Factor alum Rebecca Ferguson is the latest artist to be approached to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration.

And while many have declined with little more than a “No,” Ferguson has released a statement saying that she would, in fact, appear on Jan. 20 under one condition: That she could sing the 1937 protest song “Strange Fruit.”

“If you allow me to sing ‘strange fruit’ a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial,” Ferguson wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “A song that speaks to all the disregarded and down trodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world. Then I will graciously accept your invitation and see you in Washington.”