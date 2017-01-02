Newsvine

At the Table with A.R. Lawyer

 

About How You Choose to Play is Serious Business Articles: 585 Seeds: 426 Comments: 5580 Since: Jul 2011

Donald Trump inauguration: Rebecca Ferguson will sing under one condition

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by At the Table with A.R. Lawyer View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONEW.com
Seeded on Mon Jan 2, 2017 6:19 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

British The X-Factor alum Rebecca Ferguson is the latest artist to be approached to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration.

And while many have declined with little more than a “No,” Ferguson has released a statement saying that she would, in fact, appear on Jan. 20 under one condition: That she could sing the 1937 protest song “Strange Fruit.”

“If you allow me to sing ‘strange fruit’ a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial,” Ferguson wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “A song that speaks to all the disregarded and down trodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world. Then I will graciously accept your invitation and see you in Washington.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor