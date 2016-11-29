There Is Only One Way To Prove Donald Trump Is Right About Voter Fraud...Recount Them All!

Donald Trump is right! It needs to be proven whether or not millions of people voted illegally. The votes in all 50 states should be recounted. The Electoral College electors need to know whether or not the person they are putting in the office of President of the United States is a certified lying nutcase! I support Trump 100% on this.

A message to President Obama:

Surely you agree that Trump's claims deserve validation. The American people deserve to know if our system is "rigged"!

A message to my Christian friends:

John 8:32King James Version (KJV)

32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.