We've Been Hoodwinked, Bamboozled...But It Ain't Over Yet!

I've been quiet lately, just watching things unfold. Its been horrid to watch. We have a mess in America.

A stranger swept into town, lied voraciously, hid his hand and belittled our country. In a few weeks Donald Trump is set to take leadership of our country.

He wouldn't show his tax returns. He never released his wife's immigration records. He degraded women over and over again. He degraded everyone but white males. He has absolutely no political acumen...misspeaking over and over again. He has made a living stiffing those who have less power. He teased and applauded trickled emails that had little to do with HIS readiness to be President. And the video and accusers...horrible. We don't even know who this man is.

But the last and actually most brilliant move was to goad our leaders and voters into defending our election system. He labeled it "rigged" over and over and over again. And, we defended our system.

Little did we know, it had been rigged...but for him. And so, we found ourselves in a position not to holler "FOUL," even though in our gut we knew something didn't quite seem right; something was awry.

But he told us, "we're gonna win." "The polls are wrong, we are going to win big." What did he know that the pollsters didn't know? He told us that, too. "The system is rigged." Look at Wisconsin and what has already come out with no recount.

I believe it was and I think we have the right to know...I believe the Electoral College electors in each state have the right to know.

I'm with the recount group.