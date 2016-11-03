At Some Point, A Person Just Has to Decide What is Best for America...Not Just What Is Best for Me

My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country. John F. Kennedy

Long before the Bill Clinton, long before the Clinton Foundation, Hillary Rodham Clinton was doing service for children and families...all of them. It is her life work. It is where she has made the biggest difference. Her life has been an open book for all of us to read...the good, the bad, the truth, the lies. We have seen her at her worst and we have seen her at her best. We have seen her tax returns. We have seen her emails. We have seen her at ground zero. We have seen her standing by her husband in the most dire and personal of circumstances. We have seen her standing fighting for women's rights around the world. We have seen her at the beside of the sick and wounded. We have seen her in the Benghazi hearings. We have seen her in the planning room to bring down Osama bin Laden. We have seen her gush over her grandbaby. We have seen her laugh and we have seen her cry. We have seen her calm and we have seen handily take on a candidate that downed a huge field of GOP candidates with his antics. We have seen her work with Bernie Sanders and forge a plan for going forward. I have seen her do, not just say what she is going to do. We have seen her working as a First Lady, a Senator, and as Secretary of State.

I believe Ms. Clinton is what is best for my country, and I have cast my vote for her. I encourage you to do the same.

MSgt, USAF, Retired