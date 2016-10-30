We Knew These Emails Were Coming & Planned...If This Is the Difference Between Voting for Hillary or donald Then A Screw Is Loose In Your Head!

The trump campaign told us for months that an October Surprise was coming. So, he knew all the time he had something or someone in his pocket...I believe his exact words were "Boy, did I call that."

But let's be clear, this is just one more publicity stunt. We knew it was coming and we knew it would be at the last minute. This is just one more distraction. Unless you are an imbecile, you already knew the emails were just wrong, you knew the Clinton Foundation dealt with a lot of big money, and you know Hillary Clinton is no saint. But you also know this about donald trump:

he has no respect for women...we have heard it too many times from his own mouth to believe otherwise.

he has no respect for minorities.

his foundation is a joke.

he has a record of taking advantage of people who could not fight back in business.

he cannot manage the his own businesses without going bankrupt let alone our country's business.

Many of his policies are the same old trickle-down economics.

he still hasn't released his tax returns and if it does it will only be for one or two years.

he mocked a disabled man right in our faces.

A federal judge in New York has ordered counsel donald trump and the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to appear in court along with the attorney for a woman referred to only as “Jane Doe” who alleges the Republican presidential nominee raped her when she was 13.

Donald has at least 13 accusers, a number that is likely to grow

he disrepected a POW and the parents of an American soldier who died in battle protecting his comrades.

Every indicator points to him being in bed with Putin, the Russians.

he used 9/11 monies to his benefit.

his biggest defender is Chris Christie.

And, we have seen this man come unhinged at the slightest criticism.

I could be here all day making this never-ending list about this little man.

This man does not hold a candle to Hillary Rodham Clinton. I can list many of examples of the good she has done for the families and children in this country (List of Hillary Accomplishments). I challenge you make a list of the things donald trump has done for anyone that did not ultimately benefit his bottom line.