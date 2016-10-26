Black Voters on Donald Trump: We've Heard It All Before--In Our Schools, Courtrooms, Gas Stations

This story really hit it home for me. Those Trump supporters that are almost half of the U.S. electorate are a large part of our communities. Minorities deal with them everyday:

But when Ms. Powell and other black Americans were interviewed recently about Mr. Trump’s candidacy, shock was rarely a word that came to mind.

More often, they said, what they felt was a numbing familiarity: What the rest of America was now being exposed to are words and thoughts they have heard their whole lives.

“We talk a lot about Donald Trump because he is the person in front of us, but start looking at all the people who believe in these ideas and they are sitting in our classrooms, they are in our courtrooms, and they are pastors of our churches,” Ms. Powell, 30, said. “I feel like Donald Trump is not a big bad wolf. He’s existed for a long time.”

For Quiteka Moten, 29, a graduate student at Tennessee State University, the 2016 campaign has conjured memories of Barack Obama’s election in 2008, when as an undergraduate at the University of Tennessee she saw people driving around with Confederate flags and someone spread cotton balls across the lawn of the school’s black cultural center.

When Jeff Jackson, a 43-year-old Atlanta resident who works in finance, relates to the presidential race, he reaches back further still, to the early 1990s, when he and friends took a trip in high school and were told by a gas station clerk, “Your kind is not wanted.”

Whether stunned or simply deflated, black voters, not surprisingly, are keeping a great distance from Mr. Trump. His support among African-Americans is low even compared with other Republican presidential candidates of the recent past, which could damage his efforts to win swing states like North Carolina.

A CBS News poll released last week found that Mr. Trump has just 4 percent support of black likely voters in the four-way race with Hillary Clinton, the Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson, and Jill Stein, the Green Party nominee. (Mrs. Clinton had the support of 85 percent.) Exit polls for the previous four elections showed Republican candidates receiving 4 to 11 percent support from black voters.

Ben Carson, the onetime presidential candidate who is now one of Mr. Trump’s most visible black supporters, said that people who view the Republican nominee in a racial context did not understand his message.