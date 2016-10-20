I Had A Late-Term Abortion, And Donald Trump Has Absolutely No Idea What That Means

For those who were devastated by Donald Trump's description of a nine-month baby being ripped from its mother's uterus (also known as a C-section), please read the below:

Viability is the ability of a fetus to live outside the womb. Most medical communities establish viability as 24 weeks of gestation, which is during the latter part of the second trimester. Although a pregnancy is considered full term between week 37 and week 42 of pregnancy, babies born as early as week 24 have survived.

Late-term abortions are not legal in most states in the U.S.—except in cases in which the life of the mother is in danger. Late-term is defined as an abortion performed after viability of the fetus: If a pregnancy is farther than week 24, abortion is rarely an option. Currently more than 40 states have laws banning most post-viability abortions.