Setting the Record Straight: Bill Clinton Was Not Impeached for Affairs and Donald Trump Is Not Being Hammered for Lewd Words and Behavior But Because He...

Well, maybe Trump is being hammered just a little for the lewd comments.

Thanks to Donald Trump I've had a few unpleasantries on my mind lately, some of which haven't crossed my mind for many years.

I remember the years when Hillary Clinton was dealing with the affairs of her husband, Bill Clinton. I remember thinking how difficult it must be for her. I remember wondering why this smart, hardworking woman stayed with him. I also remember thinking that just maybe she loved her husband and was trying to keep vows she made before the rest of us even knew her name...even if he wasn't keeping his vows. I thought maybe she knows something about her husband and their relationship that the rest of us just didn't know.

I remember thinking Bill Clinton was a jerk (although a pretty darn good President), and wondering who these women were who consented (yes Rush, consented) to being in these affairs. To my recollection, they were all adults and willing interlopers in this marriage...yes, even the young and very intelligent Monica Lewinsky. I do not remember there being any confusion regarding the status of the Clinton marriage...they were not divorced or separated. I also remember thinking, if Hillary wants to fight for her marriage then who am I to understand, who am I to judge?

Their marriage is still going strong, more than can be said about the marriages of some of those who threw stones all those years ago. She went on to become a New York Senator, Secretary of State, and is now the Democratic Party nominee for the President of the United States. And all this in a male dominated political system...Trump was damn right when he said she never quits. I would give my eyetooth to have accomplished what this lady has accomplished without a million-dollar start-up loan money from a wealthy father...and we won't even discuss Trump's multi-million dollar inheritance. It is naive of the naysayers who think her journey would have been a success if she was Ms. Straight and Narrow...not in this Trumped up system. That naivety is even more evident in the thought that Trump will fix this Trumped up system. The one thing I know for sure is Hillary Clinton will never quit fighting for our country...even Donald knows that.

The impeachment of Bill Clinton was initiated by the House of Representatives on two charges, one of perjury and one for obstruction of justice...not for adultery or marital misconduct. Clinton was acquitted, becoming the second sitting United States President to be formally charged with a crime (impeached) and subsequently declared not guilty (acquitted).

In the second Presidential debate of this election, Donald Trump was confronted about lewd statements about unsolicited explicit sexual touching of women. When confronted by one of the moderators, Donald Trump denied ever committing these acts. In my evaluation, Donald Trump either lied during his conversation on the bus, or he lied on the debate stage...sound familiar. Did he learn nothing from the Bill Clinton history he has drudged up to battle Hillary Clinton? And so, all of these women who are coming out of the woodwork realizing full well that they will be subjected to the wrath of Trump are either telling the truth or not telling the truth. Although Trump would have us think that if one of these accusations can be debunked then he is innocent, but in actuality if but one of these accusations is substantiated then he will have lied.

Every time I turn on the news, I see Trump doing exactly what he accused Hillary Clinton of doing but never saw her do. Instead of letting the courts take care of these women, he is doing to them what he has been doing to women and others as well throughout his campaign...belittling them.

But like so many times before, Trump is telling us to just trust him on it. I'm sorry Mr. Trump, but I cannot do that. I know you have supporters who believe the earth is flat and all nine of the women who have come forward are lying. Or is it ten, yet? Of course, they are the same supporters who have defended your non-release of tax returns, your refusal to let your campaign advisors vet your history, your using the family foundation to for personal benefit, your gouging of small business owners, your inciting violence, your denigration of minorities, Muslims, women and the disabled, your insulting a POW, your publicly thrashing a Gold Star family, your numerous bankruptcies, the huge number of lawsuits against your interests, and your ceaseless misrepresentation of the facts. Of course, I think that says more about your supporters than you, Mr. Trump. I believe you think likewise as every time one of your supporters disagrees with you then you tell us what you really think about them. I can't wait until you finally tell your base what you really think of them...and, a time will come when you will. You simply cannot help yourself.

There may be excuses for those who are unlearned or racist to the core when looking back at this election, but history will not be kind to those who knew better and supported Donald Trump...even if he wins or, perhaps, especially if he wins. It is time to do the right thing.