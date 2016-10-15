How Can We Make A Comparison When We Are Being Shown Everything In Hillary's Drawers and So Little In Trump's Little Bag of Goodies?

We have years of her taxes returns, have watched her in hours of hearings, are being bombarded with hacked emails, slowly being fed from investigations where no charges were files, and know all of her marital strife. I would just like a peek at a few of Donald Trump's tax returns...the last couple of years are just not enough as he knew he was running for President and not to mention there is not enough time to examine closely. I really wonder what is in his emails especially given the statements that have come from his mouth.

I expect the worst of the Hillary emails are yet to come. But what about Donald's emails. Thank God for the bus tape, but I would bet my paycheck that these lewd statements and behaviors are baby poop compared to what we would see if we got to look at Trump's emails.

How could anyone make a comparison with so little information of Trump? This man would not even allow his camp to vet his record. And, he has the audacity to claim there is a conspiracy to stop him. What a hoot!