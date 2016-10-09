It Is Time for the Non-Deplorable Trump Supporters to Let Him Go! And, Some Appear to Be Doing Just That

On top of all the other Donald Trump mess, this latest episode leaves his supporters with two choices...join the deplorable camp or get out of the Trump camp. You can just don't vote (not recommended), vote for one of the non-Democrat candidates (better than not voting), or join the "I'm With Her" group, but you must get out of the Trump camp.

Bernie Sanders clearly gets it, John Kasich gets it, John McCain just got it, and Mitt Romney has had it all along. You cannot vote for Donald Trump if you love this country and its citizens!

Trump has not been able to come up with one thing that did not result in personal gain for him personally, or for his family and close friends...that is, not one thing that can be proven. And, let me add the caveat "not one thing prior to this presidential run." Most of the other candidates in this race have been working for the well-being of other for most of their lives, even the ones he has already beaten.

I keep hearing the Trump machining say that most Americans are interested in the economy and ISIS and that is why they are voting for Trump. I don't buy the hype; I do not see the premise for that line of thinking. I cannot find one thing in his history indicating we will not return to the practices and policies that brought us to our last financial crisis, and further damage already fragile international relations.