Why Donald Trump Wants to Be Your President: Here's How Corporations Rig the Rules to Dodge Paying $700 Billion In Taxes

Conservatives can't agree with food stamps for struggling families, healthcare for more Americans, or extended unemployment for unemployed workers but they are fine with this.

The sad thing is that Donald Trump has dodged the bulk of his federal taxes, and now he is all for not paying for his oversees profits as well...the profits that took jobs overseas.

He has mentioned the taxation of those dollars and why businesses don't bring those dollars home for investment. He says it is because of the taxation but I believe it is because they have absolutely no sense of patriotism.

They are the entitled...they get a free ride because when you pay no taxes its a free ride. America owes them...and they have the nerve to look down on people who get food stamps.

Trump has already avoided paying millions in federal taxes and he is still looking for more ways he and others of his ilk to pay less.

It is a freakin' shame. And what is even worse, he won't show his tax returns because he too big of a coward to own up to his actions.