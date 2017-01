If I have this correct, we have a candidate for President of the United States who honestly believes I should change my vote from a sane, intelligent, tried and true candidate with a plan for our future to an orange-tinted buffoon who is afraid to show me his tax returns...all because he's the picture of health. Am I somehow supposed to believe brawn over mental health is better for the presidency of the United States? If so, then why don't I just write in Wile E. Coyote?