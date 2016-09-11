9/11...Where the Rubber Meets the Road In Making a Decision Between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump

Anyone who pays even a smidgen of attention to my articles knows that I have been in Hillary Clinton's court since the beginning of this race. And, I have explained my reasons on more than one occasion...acknowledging and in some cases embracing her imperfections. Still there have been things that have made me a bigger supporter...actions that put her strides ahead of Donald Trump.

One of those things has certainly been her efforts as a Senator assisting the survivors, the first responders, their families, and businesses in getting what they needed to rebuild their lives. The personal depictions of her support were especially moving. I have yet to hear a survivor, a first responder, a family member, or a small business owner come forward to recount the support provided by Donald Trump. I've heard about what he said he would do, but nothing about what he actually did.

A recently leveled criticism of Clinton has to do with her statement regarding the "deplorable" in the Trump camp. My first thought was that this lady has been fighting for families for years, and that many of those things she has fought for have definitely benefited those who would fall in the category of the deplorable. I am sure when she was fighting for those at Ground Zero, she didn't try to give special favor to those who were deemed as not racist, sexist, or Republican. She was fighting for all.

Trump has given a voice to the underbelly of America and just because many of them have pulled off this "concerned about the direction of this country façade," the truth is they are supporting a wall-building, racist, sexist, can't-pass-a-fact-check, predatory businessman who won't even show us one tax return...not one. I can't think of a better a word to describe the lot than "deplorable." What would be a better descriptive...racist, sexist, homophobic, delusional, confused, misled, stupid, uneducated, crass, un-American....oh, oh, and fed up with the system and willing to put the country in the hands of a thin-skinned, lunatic to make things better. Actually, I thought "deplorable" was such a mild term for these folks and I would certainly have put the number at more than half.

I am bright enough to know my candidate is not without flaw. Her emails could and should have been handled better; it does wreak of a sense of privilege. But so very much of her life doesn't.

This lady has fought a lot of battles to make things better for a lot of folks. God help us if we are to judged wholly by our bad decisions...if that were the case, we can all expect to live in Trump Tower--Hell in the end. But this lady has done a lot of good. I truly have not heard anything that Donald Trump has done for anyone where he wasn't getting something back. If I'm wrong, please share.