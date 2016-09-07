What Is It About Racism That Is So Hard to Grasp?

A people were brought to a country in slavery. As if it wasn’t enough that they were used as free labor and later as cheap labor, they were persecuted, raped, hated, demeaned, beaten, lynched, separated, and I could go on and on with these descriptive terms. This history has continued into modern day repressive practices and solutions are slow coming.

Only this year a court order to integrate schools in Cleveland was announced a day before the anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark 1954 Supreme Court ruling that declared unconstitutional the principle of "separate but equal" in public schools. Unfair practices in our justice system have become regular news. While a lot has changed in our country, there is much work left to do.

A President says “no more,” a group of young people cry “our lives matter,” and a young NFL player stops standing for the anthem but rather than discourse leading to solutions, there is usually a segue into a discussion about the National Anthem that many could not recite the words to if their life depended upon it. Most could not tell you who wrote it, when it was written, or under what circumstances it was written. Most could not tell you what the words mean.

As a 20-year retired veteran who hails from a long line of military, not once did I hear anyone say I lost my limb protecting the national anthem or for that matter the American flag. Of course, there is a sting in my heart when someone seems to disrespect these symbols, but only because it means that someone still feels disenfranchised from the American dream.

I hear people vehemently defending their second amendment rights to bear arms. And, yet it is these same folks lamenting the first amendment rights or others to free speech and the right to peaceably assemble. Woe be unto the Black Lives Matter protesters, Colin Kaepernick and a President who understands these rights are what makes our country different from many around the world...the reason why many risk their lives to come to our United States of America. The rights so many have fought and died to preserve.

I just don't get the debate other than perhaps a desire to ignore or sidestep finding a solution to the problem. Let's be real, things are working really well for some folks just the way they.