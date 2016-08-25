Why Are WikiLeaks So One-Sided...So Very Anti-Hillary and SoTotally Silent on Trump?

Every time I see a leak about Hillary Clinton from WikiLeaks, I as myself "Why are the leaks only about Hillary." Surely, there is something in the coffers on Donald Trump.

WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Julian Assange on Wednesday night promised to leak “thousands” of documents pertaining to Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, and the presidential election. And yet not a peep, not a whisper on Donald Trump, the Republican National Committee, and the presidential election.

Assange is claiming the Clinton leak will have a an upcoming leak significant impact on the coming general election.One has to wonder, what the motive is here? What is to be gained from the destruction of Hillary Clinton from this foreign interloper? It is as sinister as the connection of Trump to Putin. Why is Assange and WikiLeaks, so pro-Trump, so anti-Clinton?

Am I suppose to believe it is because he has the best interest of American citizens at heart? This entity that has leaked information that has ruined the lives of private citizens is simply being a good world citizen. I don't thinks so; they have something to gain from Donald Trump's presidency.

The hate seems so one-sided and venomous that one has to wonder just how far they would go to get their way...is begs their integrity.