Let's Take a "Donald & Hillary Break"...What's Lighting Up Your Life This Sunday Morning?

This early Sunday morning, I find myself in a delightfully full house. About three months ago, my daughter called to say she got a dream job offer in my neck of the woods. If she took the job, it would mean bringing a two-year old, an unemployed husband (he would have to leave his job), and a dog to my modest three bedroom, one bath home where I have been living quietly alone for the last six years. In return, my child and her family would transplant within a holler from me rather than six hours away. I was all in.

Three months later, everybody's working, the baby is in daycare and the dog is living the high life.

They will be in their own home soon, but for the moment I feel like God reached down and showered me with pearls from heaven. I can think of no greater joy than to wake up every morning and see my daughter's face, and have my grandchild who barely knew me when she arrived start each of my days with wonderful hugs and kisses.

So, take a short break from Hillary and Donald, and share what is right in your world this Sunday morning.