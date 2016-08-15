Mother of Gabby Douglas says gymnast bothered by bullying

Natalie Hawkins told Pritha Sarkar of Reuters that the criticisms, including the “Crabby Gabby” nickname, have hurt her daughter. “She’s had to deal with people criticizing her hair, or people accusing her of bleaching her skin,” Hawkins said. “They said she had breast enhancements, they said she wasn’t smiling enough, she’s unpatriotic. Then it went to not supporting your teammates. Now you’re “Crabby Gabby. “You name it and she got trampled. What did she ever do to anyone?”

Her mom hesitated to bring race into the conversation but I am not so inclined. I watched 31 year-old Michael Phelps stand on the podium laughing like child, and no apology was demanded or forthcoming. And, this child 20-year old stood with her teammates looking respectfully toward the flag with her hands at her side and she was ridiculed to the point of issuing and apology. Call it sexism, call it racism, call it bullying, but it was something that should not have been.

There has been an element of bullying in these games and it has been accepted and in some cases lauded. The young lady who kept bringing up the doping to the athletes who were allowed to compete. That was not her job--the Olympic committee was dealing with that situation. The athletes that we allowed to compete we doing so because they had passed the committee's bar. But she bullied them and the press egged her on. Wasn't her winning clean protest enough? It was more than enough.

And, we will not even go at Hope Solo.

It was wrong...and it definitely put a negative shadow over these games. These were Americans representing America....but then we have Trump representing a huge segment of America. Maybe this is just what a segment of our population has come to.