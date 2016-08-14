Turning Off Faux and MSNBC Until October... Afterall, What Would Make You Change Your Mind?

I am veering my attention away from these news sources until October. They are playing me and I am not going to do this anymore. They are shaving years off my longevity and whittling away at my mental stability.

They will continue feeding us with the weekly, perhaps daily, missteps of Trump, and in September we know the huge fodder on Hillary will arrive...much more serious than the droplets we have been receiving in July and August. Well, NEWSFLASH!: Clinton can bend over and show her lily white bottom on national television and that will not change my vote to the unread, misogynist, race-baiting, looney tune Trump.

From September to November they will do all they can to make it a nail-biter. I will not play this Fantasy Politics game. It will simply not happen. I will not, no-way, continue play this game. When early voting in Georgia begins on October 17, I will cast my vote for Hillary Rodham Clinton. Even if it comes out that she planned Nicole's murder with O.J., my vote will be cast. And, I will be off this ratings-driven roller coaster. Even if she was the mastermind behind the Juice, she would still be a better selection than Donald Trump and his bud Putin.

So, if you are a Hillary supporter what would make you change your mind between now and November? And, if you are a Trump supporter, what would make you change your mind?