Why I Am Voting for Hillary Rodham Clinton - by At the Table with A.R. Lawyer - Newsvine

She is no Cinderella; she is no princess, there is no glass shoe and no prince, but only hard work that has gotten her to this point. She has been knocked down more than once, picked herself up, and came out swinging. She understands the concepts of commerce and trade, and the importance of having a strong American workforce and fair labor laws. We know she is extremely loyal, because when knocked down, she got back up fighting on the same team. She has worked with and for the wealthy, the middle-class and the poor. She has defended civil rights, LGBT rights, women's rights and voters rights. She understands we are stronger together. Her faults may even in some small measure be the reason she is still standing. She is hated by some, and loved by others.

Wait a minute...for a moment it sounded as if I were talking about America.