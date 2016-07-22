Some of Us Don't Buy What Trump Is Peddling--Hate, Racism, Fear

Mr. Trump, I got up this morning and walked my dog Husky who would not protect me from a poodle in the pre-dawn hours of the morning. I live in what most would consider a lower middle class neighborhood filled mostly with small three-bedroom two-bath homes and nice little yards…two people have pools--one taking up their entire back yard and the other filled with a garden. As I walked through my neighborhood, being raped, robbed or killed were the farthest things from my mind. I then went home and readied myself for the job job where I have worked for the last 15 years. It is a manufacturing plant with a diverse workforce. For the last ten years we have been working toward strengthening our employees for the technology we knew was inevitably necessary for our company to stay competitive here at home and abroad. It has not been an easy road but our company chose that path and we’re getting it done. At home, things are tighter than they used to be money-wise but I’m okay and most of my family and friends have recovered.

I am sure you are wondering “recovered from what?” The answer is the “the last Republican-led administration.” I am no longer filled with fear every time I open my 401k statement. I am no longer looking at foreclosure signs on every other home in my neighborhood. All the folks that were unemployed have gone back to work…maybe not at the same pay level they were before but they are certainly employed and making ends a meet again. We have had terrorist attacks but nothing nearly as sizeable as 9/11. And, I haven’t heard any recent threats regarding cutting of my mom’s Social Security or my military retirement. And, I the gas prices…heavenly. I am sure I would be in a lot better shape if the GOP had not fought President Obama tooth and nail on every single thing he tried to do for this country after stopping the floodgates of hell that were opened up by the previous administration. Many seem to have forgotten...but I certainly have not. Enough about the great old days I often here you refer to…I will let John McCain and John Kerry argue the military stuff.

I must admit that I have had more anxiety about the state of our country since you came on the scene spewing hatred against immigrants, women, Jews, Muslims, etc., than I have had in my entire lifetime. I remember when I heard about the police shooting in Dallas, my first thought was you, Mr. Trump and the hate and fear you have stirred up in this country. Black Lives Matter and you floated to the scene about the same time. But no one ever listens to these grass roots movements the way they have zoomed in on you...after all you are the master of publicity. That little “All Lives Matter,” mantra reminds me so of the “I’m White and I’m Proud” response from “back” when America was great. Let’s not get it twisted Mr. Trump, I don’t think all your supports are racists. But let's do be honest and say, that ALL the neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic , anti-women’s rights, voter suppression, white-supremacy factions are squarely in your corner…and, you seem to relish it! They all Love You! There is something sinister about that Mr. Trump.

So, I hear you are going to “fix” America. And, I hear you think you are the best one to do that because you know so much about the system. How so, Mr. Trump. When is the last time you or your children were laid off from a job? It is my understanding firing is your specialty. When is the last time you or your children interviewed for a job and didn’t already know you were going to get it? When is the last time you worried about the utility bill? When is the last time you worried about how your taxes would affect you household…by the way where are those tax returns? When is the last time you or any of your children served in the military and will one of them ever have to worry about doing so? I don’t really care about any of that but my point is simply that what you know about is being wealthy and making money, and that you have not always been good to the working Jane in the process. And, what about the bankruptcies…and those tax returns. I don’t know that you know any more about “fixing” this country than all the other wealthy individuals in this country born with a silver spoon in their mouths. The ones that do understand spend their time doing good in our country...Oprah, the Gates, the Buffetts. They are doing what they do best...handling money. And I suppose you are doing what you do best as well, hiding your money and spreading fear and hate.

I feel so much better now that I got that off of my chest.