If You Knew What You Were Doing Was Right, Then Why Lie Over and Over Again?

Okay, I have been mulling over this meeting between Trump, Jr., Kushner, Manafort and this Russian attorney. Although I believe this meeting was wrong on every level, I can understand the reasoning for the secrecy before the election if one actually thought they were doing the right thing. But where they lose me is the continued lying after the election.

Why the insistence that there was no collaboration with Russian entities if you felt your actions were legal, moral, patriotic or just plain ole right? Why not just say, "We did this, this and this and it was just politics." But that is not what happened. There was this elaborate attack on our media and our justice system. There were these incessant lies. There was this push to make people embrace the notion of "fake news" being disseminated by our press.

Why go as far as to lie on security clearance documents or before a Senate panel if you knew there was absolutely nothing wrong with your behavior?

This entire episode reminds me of a Dateline series on catching child predators:

Dateline NBC ran a controversial, popular series of hidden camera stings across the country exposing (and, eventually, facilitating the arrest of) adult men who solicit sex with minors online. NBC paid an advocate group called Perverted Justice to set up "decoy" meetings with men who initiated sexual conversations with people posing as underage girls and boys. The men would show up at a house filled with NBC cameras, host Chris Hansen, and, as the series progressed, decoy actresses and police waiting outside. Hansen would confront the man with the transcripts of chat conversations leading up to the meeting. Once the police began to collaborate with the Perverted Justice stings, the men would walk outside only to be immediately arrested.

The difference here was it was the integrity of our country's election system that was the prey. And just like the predators caught red-handed trying to make connections with these children, the defense of these folks has been to lie, lie, lie.