Don't Be Fooled: Trump Supporters Don't Care One Iota About How Trump Won the Election

Most Republicans who voted for Donald Trump don't give a rat's behind whether or not the election was railroaded by Russia. It's the end game that they are most concerned with...that being delegitimizing the Obama presidency, advancing the right-wing religious agenda, and making the wealthy wealthier.

Trump did enough before going into the voting booth to make anyone who cared about the integrity of the office and/or the well-being of our country to be on the never-Trump team. Often the argument is that the only choice was to vote for Hillary Clinton, but actually that was not the only choice. There were several GOP candidates that were running and the decision of the Republican majority was what we now have in office. The bulk of the problems with Trump were known long before he won the Republican primaries. So, the choice was made long before he went head to head with Clinton.

It was clear he had really bad business practices when it came to the average Joe. It was clear he had little respect for women. It was clear he had things to hide...no tax returns. It was clear he there was something wrong emotionally and mentally. It was clear his inner circle was suspect. And yet, he is President of the United States.

So, I just don't buy what I'm hearing this morning from anyone in the Trump administration...voters, WH staff, senators, or anyone else who was a part of the election of this president. The Republican Party colluded with the Russians. They supported the election of Trump knowing what we all know, that even if Trump falls (and, they knew he would because they knew he was deeply flawed), the Republicans have won...with the help of Putin and company.