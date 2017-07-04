History Lesson for GOP and Supporters: Why Did Colonists Come To America?

They didn't come for fireworks, hot dogs or great barbecue.

They braved the seas and uncertainty of this New World for several reasons, particularly those related to their homeland, such as overpopulation, religious persecution and poverty. For these reasons, many colonists came to America seeking economic opportunity and the freedom to practice their religion without having to fear the government. And today America remains a beacon for many who are coming for the same reasons.

England had developed an unstable economy and, as inflation and poverty grew, English immigrants chose to seek out new sources of economic prosperity in the New World. They came to this new land running away from lands where the rich ruled and strangely enough we just handed our New World back to the very rich...to kings and queens. You see Trump is no self-made man; his wealth was by birthright. Some economist say he would be just as rich today if he had just invested wisely with the monies that were his birthright...our President is no Jeff Bezos.

Many of these colonists were indentured servants who had bargained their freedom for seaward passage to the New World. These young men and women were unmarried and sought to work off their debts and begin their new life in the colonies, where capitalism had made the ventures of growing sugar, tobacco and cotton promisingly profitable ventures. Other colonists that came to the American colonies were not sent by their own will, though. Great Britain sent an estimated 50,000 convicts to the American colonies during the 17th century. Many of those convicts as well as the most impoverished would wind up in South where ironically they would hold onto that shred of dignity they had found in America by being the most vicious assailants of freed slaves...trying desperately to hold onto the social structure that had elevated them from the very bottom.

Religious freedom was also a motive for the colonists. Religious groups, such as the Puritans and pilgrims, sought to establish their religion in a new land, away from the tumultuous political climate and dangerous religious conflict in England, where religious persecution was rampant. This was so much so a part of the fabric of the beginnings of our country that we find religious civil liberties are guaranteed by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

And, here we are today with a major political party pushing for Supreme Court nominees who will cement the steps back to the way it was before the crossing of the seas. And, some have the audacity to refer to this as an effort to "Make America Great Again."

I prefer the "The Audacity of Hope."