Question: Has Our President Taken Responsibility for One Negative Thing Since Being President?

President Trump has had no problem taking responsibility for the good work the Obama administration laid the groundwork for and we are now reaping the benefits.

On the flip-side he has not taken responsibility for one negative thing that has taken place on his watch. Some would say he got the Supreme Court nominee thru the process, but he didn't even do that....McConnell finagled that ground work. He constantly blames Obama or even Hillary (who has never been President) for problems on his watch. He has even stooped to blaming those in his own administration for missteps.

I wonder if President Trump has ever heard the phrase, "The Buck Stops Here!"

Thus far I am not impressed. When President Obama took office the bottom was falling out on all fronts. President Trump took the reins with minor things to fix and all he has done is rollback some really good things, take credit for things that were already going in motion when he walked in the door, and thrown folks under buses.

Still waiting for Mr. President to show the creativity and leadership that is going to make America great again.