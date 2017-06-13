Stepford Officials: Hearings Are a Waste of Time

I have been listening to Jeff Sessions and have come to the conclusion that this is a pony show. I also listened to those that came before him. It has become clear these hearings are a waste of time as these folks are not coming forth in the spirit of discovery. They are coming to put forth with carefully formed messages/press releases and everything else will simply not be answered.

This is public relations...more free advertising for the Trump camp. It is a waste of taxpayer dollars, because they are simply not going to answer the questions. At least Jeff Sessions was honest in that he told them it would be a waste of time to go behind closed doors. And finally, if all else fails, there is the old tried and true standby..."I don't recall."

The only thing that is going on this point that could make a difference is the work done by the special counsel...that is, until he gets fired.