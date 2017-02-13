Fifty years ago, Nina Simone put her voice to "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free," a song that spoke to the struggle with racism in our country. Living in the heart of Jim Crow, I remember asking my mama why they hated us so much and I remember her having no answer. Still, I have believed that the majority of Americans did not carry that hate, that they were just a small part of our America. But, here we are in 2017, with Jeff Sessions as the United States Attorney General...and, the legislators who put him there are the elected majority. And this time around, its not just black people being persecuted, its non-Christians, women, Hispanics, the disabled, the LGBT community, and tomorrow God knows what group it will be. "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free", is a song of full of hope, but I don't feel hopeful today. I know I am no slave and I know things are better than they were in 1967. And, I don't feel beaten, but I do count myself amongst the heavyhearted, grief-stricken, earnestly worried for the America I hold so dear.

I wish I knew how It would feel to be free I wish I could break All the chains holding me I wish I could say All the things that I should say Say 'em loud, say 'em clear For the whole round world to hear I wish I could Share the love that's in my heart Remove all the bars That keep us apart I wish you could know What it means to be me Then you'd see and agree That every man should be free I wish I could give All I'm longin' to give I wish I could live Like I'm longin' to live I wish I could do All the things that I can do And though I'm way over due I'd be starting anew Well I wish I could be Like a bird in the sky How sweet it would be If I found I could fly Oh I'd soar to the sun And look down at the sea Then I'd sing 'cause I know, yea Then I'd sing 'cause I know, yea Then I'd sing 'cause I know I'd know how it feels Oh I know how it feels to be free Yea yea! Oh, I know how it feels Yes I know, oh, I know How it feels How it feels To be free, Lord, Lord, Lord

Songstress: Nina Simone

Songwriters: DICK DALLAS, BILLY TAYLOR

© DUANE MUSIC INC.

