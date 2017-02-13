Fifty years ago, Nina Simone put her voice to "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free," a song that spoke to the struggle with racism in our country. Living in the heart of Jim Crow, I remember asking my mama why they hated us so much and I remember her having no answer. Still, I have believed that the majority of Americans did not carry that hate, that they were just a small part of our America. But, here we are in 2017, with Jeff Sessions as the United States Attorney General...and, the legislators who put him there are the elected majority. And this time around, its not just black people being persecuted, its non-Christians, women, Hispanics, the disabled, the LGBT community, and tomorrow God knows what group it will be. "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free", is a song of full of hope, but I don't feel hopeful today. I know I am no slave and I know things are better than they were in 1967. And, I don't feel beaten, but I do count myself amongst the heavyhearted, grief-stricken, earnestly worried for the America I hold so dear.
I wish I knew how It would feel to be free
I wish I could break
All the chains holding me
I wish I could say
All the things that I should say
Say 'em loud, say 'em clear
For the whole round world to hear
I wish I could
Share the love that's in my heart
Remove all the bars
That keep us apart
I wish you could know
What it means to be me
Then you'd see and agree
That every man should be free
I wish I could give
All I'm longin' to give
I wish I could live
Like I'm longin' to live
I wish I could do
All the things that I can do
And though I'm way over due
I'd be starting anew
Well I wish I could be Like a bird in the sky
How sweet it would be
If I found I could fly
Oh I'd soar to the sun
And look down at the sea
Then I'd sing 'cause I know, yea
Then I'd sing 'cause I know, yea
Then I'd sing 'cause I know I'd know how it feels
Oh I know how it feels to be free
Yea yea! Oh, I know how it feels
Yes I know, oh, I know
How it feels
How it feels
To be free,
Lord, Lord, Lord
Songstress: Nina Simone
Songwriters: DICK DALLAS, BILLY TAYLOR
© DUANE MUSIC INC.