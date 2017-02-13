Newsvine

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free

Fifty years ago, Nina Simone put her voice to "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free,"  a song that spoke to the struggle with racism in our country.  Living in the heart of Jim Crow, I remember asking my mama why they hated us so much and I remember her having no answer.  Still, I have believed that the majority of Americans did not carry that hate, that they were just a small part of our America.  But, here we are in 2017, with Jeff Sessions as the United States Attorney General...and, the legislators who put him there are the elected majority.  And this time around, its not just black people being persecuted, its non-Christians, women, Hispanics, the disabled, the LGBT community, and tomorrow God knows what group it will be. "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free", is a song of full of hope, but I don't feel hopeful today. I know I am no slave and I know things are better than they were in 1967.  And, I don't feel beaten, but I do count myself amongst the heavyhearted, grief-stricken, earnestly worried for the America I hold so dear. 

I wish I knew how It would feel to be free

I wish I could break

All the chains holding me

I wish I could say

All the things that I should say

Say 'em loud, say 'em clear

For the whole round world to hear

I wish I could 

Share the love that's in my heart

Remove all the bars

That keep us apart

I wish you could know

What it means to be me

Then you'd see and agree

That every man should be free

I wish I could give

All I'm longin' to give

I wish I could live

Like I'm longin' to live

I wish I could do

All the things that I can do

And though I'm way over due

I'd be starting anew

Well I wish I could be Like a bird in the sky

How sweet it would be

If I found I could fly

Oh I'd soar to the sun

And look down at the sea

Then I'd sing 'cause I know, yea

Then I'd sing 'cause I know, yea

Then I'd sing 'cause I know I'd know how it feels

Oh I know how it feels to be free

Yea yea! Oh, I know how it feels

Yes I know, oh, I know

How it feels

How it feels

To be free,

Lord, Lord, Lord

Songstress: Nina Simone

Songwriters: DICK DALLAS, BILLY TAYLOR

© DUANE MUSIC INC.

 

Listen:  I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free

